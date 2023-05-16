Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 5,489 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,087 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,489 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 0.8% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Visa were worth $19,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lwmg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its position in Visa by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,250,437.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,250,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,209.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,671 shares of company stock valued at $42,943,080 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Visa Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of brokerages have commented on V. Mizuho raised their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.96.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $2.39 on Tuesday, reaching $230.42. 784,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,003,976. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.