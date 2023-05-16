Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Trims Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,799 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

IVW traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,238. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $71.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.