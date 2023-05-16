Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) CFO Purchases $27,020.00 in Stock

Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) CFO Jeffery P. Conklin bought 14,000 shares of Citizens stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $27,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,459.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Citizens Stock Performance

NYSE:CIA traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.16. The stock had a trading volume of 115,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,171. Citizens, Inc. has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $4.52. The company has a market cap of $107.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day moving average is $2.64.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $66.96 million during the quarter. Citizens had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CIA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Citizens from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citizens from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Citizens by 15.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Citizens during the second quarter worth $127,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Citizens during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Citizens by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens

Citizens, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S. dollar-denominated amounts to foreign residents.

Further Reading

