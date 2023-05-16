Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 154,500 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the April 15th total of 137,500 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.
Citizens & Northern Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of Citizens & Northern stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.21. 608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,545. The stock has a market cap of $279.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.27. Citizens & Northern has a 12-month low of $16.71 and a 12-month high of $25.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
Citizens & Northern Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.07%.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 29th.
Citizens & Northern Company Profile
Citizens & Northern Corp. operates as a holding company. engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s Lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit.
