Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 154,500 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the April 15th total of 137,500 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Citizens & Northern Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Citizens & Northern stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.21. 608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,545. The stock has a market cap of $279.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.27. Citizens & Northern has a 12-month low of $16.71 and a 12-month high of $25.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Citizens & Northern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens & Northern

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Citizens & Northern by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 286,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,133,000 after acquiring an additional 7,206 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Citizens & Northern by 43.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Citizens & Northern by 237.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Citizens & Northern by 7.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Citizens & Northern by 27.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 29th.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

Citizens & Northern Corp. operates as a holding company. engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s Lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit.

