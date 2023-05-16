CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 948,600 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the April 15th total of 1,033,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 189.7 days.

OTCMKTS CHKGF remained flat at $5.93 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,072. CK Asset has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $7.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.01 and its 200 day moving average is $6.06.

CHKGF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of CK Asset from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CK Asset from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

CK Asset Holdings Limited operates as a property developer in Hong Kong, the Mainland, Singapore, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company is involved in the leasing of office, industrial, retail, and other properties; residential property investment and development; and pub, and hotel and serviced suite operations.

