Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Short Interest Update

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,070,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the April 15th total of 27,130,000 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLVT. Exor N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate during the fourth quarter valued at $138,994,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clarivate by 65.1% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 40,546,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,730,000 after purchasing an additional 15,988,500 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Clarivate by 86.1% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,781,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,210,000 after purchasing an additional 15,626,160 shares during the period. Impactive Capital LP lifted its holdings in Clarivate by 256.7% in the first quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 18,240,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,279,000 after purchasing an additional 13,126,344 shares during the period. Finally, Elliott Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Clarivate in the third quarter worth about $93,900,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CLVT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Clarivate from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

NYSE CLVT traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $7.60. 3,770,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,290,582. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.01 and a 200 day moving average of $9.59. Clarivate has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 148.89%. The business had revenue of $675.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.42 million. As a group, analysts expect that Clarivate will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics, and workflow solutions. It operates through the following segments: Academia and Government (A&G), Life Sciences and Healthcare (LS&H), and Intellectual Property (IP). The A&G segment consists of products and services to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize education and research at a global, national, institutional, and individual level.

