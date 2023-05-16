Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Receives $11.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on CLNE shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 5,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total value of $32,108.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 624,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,166.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Clean Energy Fuels Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 254.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 293,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 210,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $4.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.33. Clean Energy Fuels has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $8.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 2.18.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 8.03% and a negative net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $113.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations, manufactures CNG and LNG equipment and technologies, and delivers CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

