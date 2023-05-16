Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.00.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Clearfield in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Clearfield from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $141.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Get Clearfield alerts:

Clearfield Stock Performance

Clearfield stock opened at $37.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.90 and a 200-day moving average of $73.55. The firm has a market cap of $568.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.30. Clearfield has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $134.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearfield

About Clearfield

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLFD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clearfield during the first quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Clearfield by 19.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,872 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 11,956 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Clearfield by 32.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clearfield by 53.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Clearfield, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of fiber protection. It operates through the Clearfield and Nestor Cable segment. The Clearfield segment involves the design, manufacture, and selling of fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions. The Nestor Cables segment includes designs, manufacture, and selling fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.