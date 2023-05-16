Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Short Interest Up 9.9% in April

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the April 15th total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 426,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 18.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Clearfield Stock Performance

CLFD traded down $1.15 on Tuesday, hitting $36.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,440. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.55. The firm has a market cap of $551.43 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.30. Clearfield has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $134.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Trading of Clearfield

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Clearfield in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,975,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Clearfield by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 7,230 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the 3rd quarter valued at $861,000. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Clearfield by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,990 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,173,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Clearfield

CLFD has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Clearfield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $141.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Clearfield from $95.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.83.

Clearfield, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of fiber protection. It operates through the Clearfield and Nestor Cable segment. The Clearfield segment involves the design, manufacture, and selling of fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions. The Nestor Cables segment includes designs, manufacture, and selling fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions.

