Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Short Interest Up 9.9% in April

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the April 15th total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 426,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 18.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Clearfield Stock Performance
CLFD traded down $1.15 on Tuesday, hitting $36.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,440. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.55. The firm has a market cap of $551.43 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.30. Clearfield has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $134.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Institutional Trading of Clearfield
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Clearfield in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,975,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Clearfield by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 7,230 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the 3rd quarter valued at $861,000. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Clearfield by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,990 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,173,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Clearfield
Clearfield, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of fiber protection. It operates through the Clearfield and Nestor Cable segment. The Clearfield segment involves the design, manufacture, and selling of fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions. The Nestor Cables segment includes designs, manufacture, and selling fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clearfield (CLFD)
- How to Calculate Stock Growth
- 7 Best Retail Stocks to Invest in
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks to Renovate Your Portfolio
- Beam Global Shines Brightly in the EV Infrastructure Space
- Canoo Bottoms As Production Ramp Gets Closer
Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.