Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Short Interest Update

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,340,000 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the April 15th total of 30,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.11.

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLF traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,966,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,315,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.15. Cleveland-Cliffs has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $24.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.48.

Insider Activity at Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 2.14%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,496,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,464,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,874,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $98,670.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 237,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,695.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,496,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,464,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,874,679.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 125,300 shares of company stock worth $1,875,531. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cleveland-Cliffs

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 15.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 97,624 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 12,832 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 92,669 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 44,192 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter worth about $243,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.0% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 415,044 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,591,000 after acquiring an additional 15,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 8.0% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 55,258 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

