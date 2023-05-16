CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lowered its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. CME Group makes up about 1.3% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CME. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Trading Down 1.0 %

CME stock traded down $1.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.51. The company had a trading volume of 161,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,245. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.18. The stock has a market cap of $65.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.54 and a 12 month high of $212.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 55.99%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.23.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

See Also

