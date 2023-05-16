Cohen & Company Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN)

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th.

Cohen & Company Inc. has increased its dividend payment by an average of 35.7% per year over the last three years.

Cohen & Company Inc. Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN COHN opened at $7.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.02. Cohen & Company Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.96 and a 52-week high of $16.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Company Inc.

Cohen & Company Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:COHN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The financial services provider reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.45 million during the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a positive return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 15.61%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.67% of Cohen & Company Inc. worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.36% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Company Inc. Company Profile

Cohen & Co, Inc engages in fixed income markets. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Asset Management, and Principal Investing. The Capital Markets segment consists of fixed income sales, trading, matched book repo financing, and new issue placements in corporate and securitized products and advisory services, operating primarily through its subsidiaries.

