Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the April 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Company Inc.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 4.01% of Cohen & Company Inc. worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.36% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Company Inc. Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN:COHN traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.32. 32,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,077. Cohen & Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.96 and a twelve month high of $16.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $13.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Cohen & Company Inc. Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Company Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:COHN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The financial services provider reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a positive return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $12.45 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Cohen & Company Inc.’s payout ratio is -16.56%.

About Cohen & Company Inc.

Cohen & Co, Inc engages in fixed income markets. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Asset Management, and Principal Investing. The Capital Markets segment consists of fixed income sales, trading, matched book repo financing, and new issue placements in corporate and securitized products and advisory services, operating primarily through its subsidiaries.

