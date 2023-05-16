Coin98 (C98) Achieves Market Capitalization of $93.02 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. Over the last week, Coin98 has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. Coin98 has a market cap of $93.02 million and $9.30 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coin98 token can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000734 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Coin98 alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004059 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000105 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00028058 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00009185 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Coin98

C98 is a token. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 467,499,991 tokens. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coin98 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin98 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.