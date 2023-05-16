Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) Price Reaches $1,886.24 on Major Exchanges

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Over the last week, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can currently be bought for approximately $1,886.24 or 0.06990560 BTC on exchanges. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $1.21 billion and $14.15 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s launch date was August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 781,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,593 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official website is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) is a utility token that represents ETH2, which is ETH staked through Coinbase.”

