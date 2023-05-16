Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Price Performance

COLL traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $23.03. The stock had a trading volume of 263,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,440. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.50 and a 200-day moving average of $24.16. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $30.22. The company has a market capitalization of $796.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:COLL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.02). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 62.88% and a negative net margin of 5.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 13,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $355,750.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,601,349.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 13,324 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $355,750.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,601,349.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 31,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total value of $752,082.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,420 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,833.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Collegium Pharmaceutical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLL. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 173.5% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,438 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 16,138 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,352,692 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,451,000 after purchasing an additional 64,478 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,379 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 643,188 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,430,000 after purchasing an additional 24,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at $368,000.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, Belbuca, and Symproic.

