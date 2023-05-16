Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CLPBY. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Coloplast A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Coloplast A/S from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $900.00.

Get Coloplast A/S alerts:

Coloplast A/S Trading Down 1.7 %

Coloplast A/S stock opened at $13.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.93 and a beta of 0.28. Coloplast A/S has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $14.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Coloplast A/S Company Profile

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coloplast A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coloplast A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.