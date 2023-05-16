Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COLM shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Columbia Sportswear

In related news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total value of $81,034.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,913 shares in the company, valued at $405,420.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Stock Down 0.9 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COLM. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 110.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 490 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 1,084.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 592 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 614 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM opened at $77.55 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.87. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $65.02 and a 12-month high of $98.32. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $820.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.70%.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

