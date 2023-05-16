Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the April 15th total of 911,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 309,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total transaction of $81,034.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,420.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Sportswear

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 110.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 490 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1,084.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 592 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 614 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Trading Down 2.0 %

Columbia Sportswear stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.00. The company had a trading volume of 324,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,529. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $65.02 and a 52 week high of $98.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $820.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.71 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 8.25%. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on COLM. Citigroup raised their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.13.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

