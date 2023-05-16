Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Acquired by Detalus Advisors LLC

Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 17,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 9,051 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 382,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,036,000 after purchasing an additional 21,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. 64.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Down 1.5 %

CBSH traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.98. The company had a trading volume of 147,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.01 and a 12 month high of $72.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.04. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.74.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $389.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.46 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.71% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 27.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.17.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

