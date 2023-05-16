Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Invests $212,000 in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJJ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $99.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.65 and its 200 day moving average is $103.99. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $89.62 and a twelve month high of $116.78.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

