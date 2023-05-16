Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Sells 1,480 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas decreased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,363 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in PayPal were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,857,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,250,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,906 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PayPal by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,690,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,846,481,000 after purchasing an additional 590,699 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,668,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,711,000 after acquiring an additional 338,368 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in PayPal by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,399,000 after acquiring an additional 162,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in PayPal by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,339,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $975,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Activity

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

PayPal stock opened at $62.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $103.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.04.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. BNP Paribas cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.30.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.