Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.20.

Several research firms have commented on CVLT. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Commvault Systems Stock Up 0.5 %

CVLT stock opened at $63.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.60. Commvault Systems has a 12 month low of $50.26 and a 12 month high of $69.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.16.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Commvault Systems

In other news, CRO Blasio Riccardo Di sold 8,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total value of $527,055.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 77,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,032.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CRO Blasio Riccardo Di sold 8,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total transaction of $527,055.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 77,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,032.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Gary Merrill sold 4,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total transaction of $264,668.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,157,994.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,373 shares of company stock valued at $3,416,252. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. Its products include Data Protection and insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ.

Further Reading

