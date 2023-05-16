Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

CCU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $12.00 to $13.40 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.47.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Price Performance

CCU stock opened at $16.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $17.48.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Cuts Dividend

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas ( NYSE:CCU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $841.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.68 million. Equities analysts forecast that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0302 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

Institutional Trading of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 125.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 288.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. 18.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

