Comparing Liquid Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:LIQDQ) and Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL)

Liquid Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:LIQDQ – Get Rating) and Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Liquid Holdings Group and Tyler Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquid Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A Tyler Technologies 8.31% 9.02% 4.98%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Liquid Holdings Group and Tyler Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquid Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Tyler Technologies 0 3 7 0 2.70

Earnings & Valuation

Tyler Technologies has a consensus price target of $435.38, suggesting a potential upside of 10.58%. Given Tyler Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tyler Technologies is more favorable than Liquid Holdings Group.

This table compares Liquid Holdings Group and Tyler Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquid Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tyler Technologies $1.87 billion 8.85 $164.24 million $3.66 107.58

Tyler Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Liquid Holdings Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.4% of Tyler Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 32.0% of Liquid Holdings Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Tyler Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Liquid Holdings Group has a beta of -4.79, meaning that its stock price is 579% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tyler Technologies has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tyler Technologies beats Liquid Holdings Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liquid Holdings Group

Liquid Holdings Group, Inc. develops and provides proprietary next generation software technology that integrates trading, real-time risk management, accounting, reporting and administration tools in a single platform for the financial services community. Its customers include small to mid-sized hedge fund managers, asset managers, wealth management offices, family offices and financial institutions. The company offers a single, consolidated portfolio view, broker, execution and clearing firm neutral, real-time portfolio risk management and scenario analysis and accounting and reporting management, fee management, and transaction cost analysis. Liquid Holdings Group was founded by Richard Schaeffer, Brian Ferdinand and Robert D. Keller on January 17, 2012 and is headquartered Hoboken, NJ.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes. The Appraisal and Tax segment provides systems and software that automate the appraisal and assessment of real and personal property, as well as property appraisal outsourcing services for local governments and taxing authorities. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

