Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) PT Raised to GBX 2,385

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,100 ($26.31) to GBX 2,385 ($29.88) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CMPGY has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,625 ($20.36) to GBX 1,675 ($20.98) in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Compass Group from GBX 2,050 ($25.68) to GBX 2,130 ($26.68) in a report on Thursday, May 11th. HSBC raised Compass Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price target on Compass Group from GBX 2,150 ($26.93) to GBX 2,300 ($28.81) in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Compass Group in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Compass Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,148.33.

Get Compass Group alerts:

Compass Group Stock Performance

Shares of CMPGY stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.19. 50,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,109. Compass Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.18 and a fifty-two week high of $27.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.65.

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group Plc engages in the provision of food service and support services. It caters the sectors of business and industry, healthcare and seniors, education, defense, offshore and remote, sports and leisure, and vending. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Rest of the World, and Central Activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.