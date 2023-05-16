Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the April 15th total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 364,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Compass Therapeutics Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ CMPX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.27. 148,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,637. Compass Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $5.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.68 million, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 0.72.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Compass Therapeutics

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMPX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.05.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,011,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,927,254.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,011,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,927,254.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $33,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,021,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,293,712.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $190,500 over the last three months. 29.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compass Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMPX. Braidwell LP bought a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,126,000. Vivo Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 3,557,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,630 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,509,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 2,230,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 58.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,380,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 878,650 shares during the period. 54.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137.

Further Reading

