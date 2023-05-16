Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Comstock Stock Up 5.5 %

NYSE LODE opened at $0.77 on Friday. Comstock has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $0.85.

About Comstock

Comstock, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Renewable Energy Products, and Strategic and Other Investments. The Production and Sale of Renewable Energy Products segment sells biomass-derived carbon neutral oil, ethanol, gasoline, renewable diesel, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other renewable replacements.

