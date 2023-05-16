Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 198,100 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the April 15th total of 179,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conformis

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Conformis in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Conformis by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 8,191 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Conformis in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Conformis in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Conformis in the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CFMS. Oppenheimer cut Conformis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Conformis in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Conformis Stock Performance

Shares of Conformis stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.29. 36,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,544. Conformis has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $11.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.29.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $1.33. Conformis had a negative return on equity of 73.48% and a negative net margin of 81.34%. The company had revenue of $17.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Conformis will post -5.22 EPS for the current year.

About Conformis

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Germany, and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

