Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Price Target Raised to C$2,750.00

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James to C$2,750.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CNSWF has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC boosted their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,450.00 to C$3,000.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Constellation Software to C$3,100.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,750.00 to C$3,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Constellation Software to C$2,950.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Constellation Software Price Performance

CNSWF traded up $81.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,951.48. 616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $41.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.71 and a beta of 1.04. Constellation Software has a 52-week low of $1,280.00 and a 52-week high of $2,138.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,863.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,706.82.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software ( OTCMKTS:CNSWF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $13.62 EPS for the quarter. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 65.92% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter.

Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

