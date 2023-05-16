CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Short Interest Down 8.1% in April

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the April 15th total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of CoreCivic

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXW. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of CoreCivic by 110.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on CXW shares. StockNews.com raised CoreCivic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush decreased their target price on CoreCivic from $15.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

CoreCivic Stock Performance

CoreCivic Company Profile

NYSE:CXW traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.88. The stock had a trading volume of 565,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.50. CoreCivic has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $13.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.93.

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: Safety, Community, and Properties. The Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

