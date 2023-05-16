CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) Short Interest Update

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 246,100 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the April 15th total of 222,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of CORR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.01. 16,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,503. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average is $1.79. The company has a market cap of $15.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.27. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CORR. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 21,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 80,730.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,267,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000,000 after buying an additional 16,247,817 shares during the period. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on energy infrastructure such as pipelines, storage terminals, transmission, and distribution assets. The company was founded by Richard C. Green, Jr. on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

