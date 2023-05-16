CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,020 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSGP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 111.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 504.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter worth $1,427,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 32.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $394,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,364.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $75.98 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.48. The company has a current ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 13.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.02 and a twelve month high of $85.37. The stock has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.88.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $573.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.96 million. Equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.08.

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

