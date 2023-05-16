Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,998 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,168 shares of company stock worth $2,031,341 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST stock traded down $3.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $498.15. 522,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,849,456. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $564.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $493.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $492.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 29.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $549.52.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

