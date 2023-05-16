Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 310,660 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 163,062 shares.The stock last traded at $16.70 and had previously closed at $16.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BASE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Couchbase from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Couchbase from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Couchbase from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Couchbase from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Couchbase Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $763.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $41.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.21 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 41.11% and a negative net margin of 44.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Huw Owen sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $48,856.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 489,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,599,000.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Couchbase news, SVP Huw Owen sold 3,150 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $48,856.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 489,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,599,000.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 2,936 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $39,900.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 276,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,751,370.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,335 shares of company stock worth $240,159 in the last 90 days. 24.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Couchbase

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Couchbase by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,508,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,793,000 after purchasing an additional 339,694 shares during the last quarter. EVR Research LP raised its position in shares of Couchbase by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 2,372,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,455,000 after acquiring an additional 252,155 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Couchbase by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,354,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,222,000 after acquiring an additional 33,046 shares during the last quarter. Solel Partners LP raised its position in shares of Couchbase by 26.8% during the first quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 2,214,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,130,000 after acquiring an additional 467,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Couchbase by 12.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,844,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,325,000 after acquiring an additional 206,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

Featured Articles

