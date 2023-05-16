Covalon Technologies (CVE:COV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.90

Covalon Technologies Ltd. (CVE:COV – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.90 and last traded at C$1.90, with a volume of 7800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.00.

Covalon Technologies Stock Down 5.0 %

The firm has a market cap of C$47.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 5.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.19.

Covalon Technologies (CVE:COV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Covalon Technologies had a negative net margin of 43.96% and a negative return on equity of 31.05%. The firm had revenue of C$6.19 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Covalon Technologies Ltd. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Covalon Technologies Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and licenses medical technologies and products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company has 3 proprietary platform technologies, including collagen matrix platform that is used to manufacture a family of products to treat chronic and infected wounds, including diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous ulcers, donor and graft sites, traumatic wounds healing by secondary intention, dehisced surgical wounds, and first and second degree burns; antimicrobial silicone adhesive platform that is used for family of pre and post-surgical, and vascular access products that are designed to kill bacteria or yeast that comes into contact with the antimicrobial silicone providing broad-spectrum antimicrobial activity; and medical coating platform, a proprietary process that utilizes photo-polymerization to create active grafting sites where new polymer chains are initiated and propagated from the surface of an existing medical device.

