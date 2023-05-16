Covenant Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $62,237.69 (COVN)

Covenant (COVN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. In the last week, Covenant has traded down 26.3% against the dollar. One Covenant token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000851 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Covenant has a total market capitalization of $19.89 million and approximately $62,237.69 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Covenant Token Profile

Covenant’s launch date was November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,607,283 tokens. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Covenant is medium.com/@covenantchild. Covenant’s official website is covenantchild.io.

Buying and Selling Covenant

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

