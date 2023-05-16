Craig Hallum Cuts DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Price Target to $8.00

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

DarioHealth Stock Performance

DarioHealth stock opened at $3.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.47. The company has a market capitalization of $99.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.35. DarioHealth has a fifty-two week low of $3.13 and a fifty-two week high of $7.69.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.09. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 64.99% and a negative net margin of 224.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DarioHealth will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of DarioHealth

About DarioHealth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRIO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in DarioHealth by 1,268.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in DarioHealth in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in DarioHealth in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in DarioHealth by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in DarioHealth in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. 35.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. Its solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

