Craig Hallum Cuts DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Price Target to $8.00

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
DarioHealth stock opened at $3.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.47. The company has a market capitalization of $99.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.35. DarioHealth has a fifty-two week low of $3.13 and a fifty-two week high of $7.69.
DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.09. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 64.99% and a negative net margin of 224.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DarioHealth will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. Its solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
