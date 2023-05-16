Craig Hallum Lowers Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Price Target to $10.00

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Craig Hallum from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OUST. Chardan Capital cut Ouster from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ouster from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Sunday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Ouster from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ouster from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ouster presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.06.

Ouster Stock Performance

Shares of Ouster stock opened at $5.79 on Friday. Ouster has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $27.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.01.

Insider Activity

Ouster ( NYSE:OUST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ouster had a negative net margin of 337.71% and a negative return on equity of 65.59%. The business had revenue of $10.94 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ouster will post -9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nathan Dickerman sold 3,227 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $29,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,736. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ouster news, insider Nathan Dickerman sold 3,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $29,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,736. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ted L. Tewksbury III sold 32,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $362,126.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,118.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,671 shares of company stock valued at $407,521 in the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ouster

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUST. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ouster by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its stake in Ouster by 0.3% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 2,618,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 8,805 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Ouster in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ouster in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ouster during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Ouster Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

See Also

