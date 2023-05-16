Crane (NYSE:CR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Crane from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $106.00.

Shares of Crane stock opened at $76.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Crane has a 12-month low of $67.28 and a 12-month high of $83.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

In other news, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $5,923,150.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,017,859.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Crane during the fourth quarter worth about $45,726,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,331,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crane by 2,775.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 213,113 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Crane by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,462,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $733,474,000 after purchasing an additional 158,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Crane by 281.4% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 190,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,649,000 after purchasing an additional 140,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

