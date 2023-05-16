Cronos (CRO) Market Capitalization Tops $1.61 Billion

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. During the last week, Cronos has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. One Cronos token can now be bought for $0.0636 or 0.00000234 BTC on major exchanges. Cronos has a market cap of $1.61 billion and $6.87 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00055042 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00039998 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00019183 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006104 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003513 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

