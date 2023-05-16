Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Short Interest Update

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,420,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the April 15th total of 8,920,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Cronos Group Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of CRON traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.72. 936,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,452. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average is $2.39. The company has a market cap of $653.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.47. Cronos Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $3.62.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $22.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 183.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. Analysts anticipate that Cronos Group will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cronos Group

CRON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cronos Group from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Cronos Group from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.44.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Cronos Group by 23.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Cronos Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 85,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Cronos Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 173,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Cronos Group by 22.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,123 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Cronos Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 128,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. I It operates through the United States and Rest of World segments. The company was founded on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

