Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Short Interest Update

May 16th, 2023

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRONGet Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,420,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the April 15th total of 8,920,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Cronos Group Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of CRON traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.72. 936,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,452. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average is $2.39. The company has a market cap of $653.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.47. Cronos Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $3.62.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRONGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $22.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 183.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. Analysts anticipate that Cronos Group will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cronos Group from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Cronos Group from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cronos Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Cronos Group by 23.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Cronos Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 85,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Cronos Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 173,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Cronos Group by 22.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,123 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Cronos Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 128,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. I It operates through the United States and Rest of World segments. The company was founded on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

