CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the April 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CrossFirst Bankshares Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CFB traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $9.83. 56,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,686. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 1-year low of $9.29 and a 1-year high of $14.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.51 and its 200-day moving average is $12.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.99.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $101.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.17 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 19.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrossFirst Bankshares

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrossFirst Bankshares

In related news, Director James W. Kuykendall bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 58,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director James W. Kuykendall purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 58,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,909.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michael John Daley purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,184,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,433,000 after purchasing an additional 37,477 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 27.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,890,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,799,000 after buying an additional 403,220 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,127,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,813,000 after buying an additional 69,129 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,061,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,041,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,918,000 after acquiring an additional 134,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

