Crossword Cybersecurity Plc (LON:CCS) Insider Thomas Ilube Acquires 9,687 Shares

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc (LON:CCS – Get Rating) insider Thomas Ilube acquired 9,687 shares of Crossword Cybersecurity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of £774.96 ($970.76).

Thomas Ilube also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Crossword Cybersecurity alerts:

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Thomas Ilube acquired 9,625 shares of Crossword Cybersecurity stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of £770 ($964.55).

On Thursday, April 27th, Thomas Ilube acquired 12,136 shares of Crossword Cybersecurity stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of £970.88 ($1,216.18).

On Monday, April 24th, Thomas Ilube acquired 24,634 shares of Crossword Cybersecurity stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of £1,970.72 ($2,468.65).

Crossword Cybersecurity Stock Performance

Shares of CCS stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 8.25 ($0.10). 83,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,009. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.73 million, a PE ratio of -155.00 and a beta of 0.51. Crossword Cybersecurity Plc has a one year low of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) and a one year high of GBX 30 ($0.38). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 15.06.

Crossword Cybersecurity Company Profile

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc engages in the development and commercialization of cyber security related software and provision of consulting services in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers Rizikon Assurance, an online system that enhance third-party assurance and risk management; Nixer, a machine-learning based product for protection against application-layer DDoS attacks; Trillion, a mining platform that continuously tracks, correlates, and analyses billions of stolen usernames and passwords; and Identiproof that enhances the security and privacy of digital credentials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crossword Cybersecurity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crossword Cybersecurity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.