CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,110,000 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the April 15th total of 19,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
CSX Trading Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $31.68. 7,710,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,368,295. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23. CSX has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $34.71.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts predict that CSX will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CSX Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSX
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,637,000 after acquiring an additional 347,514 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of CSX by 12.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,488 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of CSX by 16.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.
CSX Company Profile
CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.
Read More
