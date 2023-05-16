CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,110,000 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the April 15th total of 19,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

CSX Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $31.68. 7,710,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,368,295. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23. CSX has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $34.71.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts predict that CSX will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSX

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 21.67%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,637,000 after acquiring an additional 347,514 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of CSX by 12.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,488 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of CSX by 16.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.