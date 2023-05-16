CT Real Estate Investment Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:CRT)

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.
CT Real Estate Investment Stock Performance
CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$137.51 million for the quarter.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CT Real Estate Investment in a report on Thursday, March 30th.
