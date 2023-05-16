CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Short Interest Update

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 297,500 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the April 15th total of 323,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,975.0 days.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

CTRRF remained flat at $11.96 during trading on Tuesday. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $10.99 and a 12 month high of $14.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

CT Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated and closed end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Financial Services, and CT REIT. The Retail segment consists of the businesses operated under CTC’s retail banners including Canadian Tire, SportChek, Mark’s, PartSource, Helly Hansen and Party City, and petroleum.

