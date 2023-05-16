CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 675.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,477 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,557 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $14,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in CVS Health by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 34,429 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in CVS Health by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 8,089 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 714,897 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $68,180,000 after buying an additional 130,279 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $68.85 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $68.10 and a 1 year high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $88.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.30.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.87%.

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

