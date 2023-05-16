Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Short Interest Down 12.2% in April

Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the April 15th total of 50,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Daiwa House Industry Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of DWAHY traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,497. Daiwa House Industry has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $26.47. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.24.

Daiwa House Industry Company Profile

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of construction and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Single-family Houses, Rental Housing, Condominiums, Existing Home Business, Commercial Facilities, Business and Corporate Facilities, and Other Businesses. The Single-family Houses segment sells single-family residences including house and lot packages.

