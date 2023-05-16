Daiwa House Industry (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.47

Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.47 and last traded at $26.43, with a volume of 17783 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.06.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.41.

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of construction and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Single-family Houses, Rental Housing, Condominiums, Existing Home Business, Commercial Facilities, Business and Corporate Facilities, and Other Businesses. The Single-family Houses segment sells single-family residences including house and lot packages.

